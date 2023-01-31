Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is counting losses after suspected burglars broke into his home in Karen and stole his valuables.

According to Police officers probing the incident, two hustlers managed to gain access to the residence by jumping the perimeter wall.

The incident happened around 4:30 PM on Monday.

The source said the duo covered the CCTV cameras with plastic objects in a bid to hide their identities.

The group is said to have managed to steal a Samsung Television set and a gas cylinder.

How the burglars managed to access the well-guarded residence of the prime CS is now a subject of police investigations.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Kenya Kwanza, in which Mudavadi is part, gloried hustlers and their hustles, saying Kazi ni Kazi.

They vowed to create jobs for every hustler and make their lives bearable if they formed government, but since coming to power, the opposite has happened as people are being fired from right, left and center as a result of government policies and life has become unbearable.

And going by the raid on Mudavadi’s residence, it seems hustlers are now reclaiming what is theirs and what they were promised by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST