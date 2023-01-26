Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Residents of Nyathuna area, Kabete, Kiambu County, are reeling in shock after a medical worker at Nyathuna Level 4 hospital poisoned her 12-year-old son before committing suicide.

Their bodies were found lying in the house by the neighbours.

According to one of the neighbours who spoke to the press, she has been battling depression and once attempted suicide in 2017.

A friend of the deceased mother said that they went to look for her in her house after they failed to reach her on phone, only to find her lifeless body and that of her son lying in the house.

It is suspected that she committed suicide due to tough economic times.

Four people have reportedly committed suicide in the same area within 24 hours.

Below are photos of the deceased mother and her son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.