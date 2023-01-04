Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Residents of the Mogombot area in Uasin Gishu County are still reeling in shock after a decomposing body was dropped by unknown people.
Speaking to the press, the village elder Barbanas Cheruiyot said a Boda Boda rider spotted a numberless vehicle dropping a metal box along the Kipenyo- Kaptinga road and got suspicious.
He reported the matter to the chief.
The chief sent police officers who upon opening the black metal box, they found a decomposing body inside.
Initially, the body was thought to be that of a woman but after a thorough check by the officers, it was discovered to be that of a man, in a woman’s clothes
The body was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), awaiting postmortem to identify the cause of the death.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
