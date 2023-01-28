Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 28 January 2023 – Detectives have launched investigations after a body of a 28-year-old doctor intern identified as Fredrick Wambua was retrieved from his rented house in Kangundo.

Fredrick’s body was found dangling in his bedroom, days after he was reported missing.

Kangundo sub-county deputy police commander Michael Singa confirmed the incident and said the deceased was a medicine student at Moi University and was working at Kangundo Level 4 hospital as an intern.

“A doctor at Kangundo Level 4 Hospital reported to Kangundo police station that one of their interns, Dr Fredrick Wambua, 29, had committed suicide inside his rented house at an apartment in Kangundo Town,” the police boss said.

A suicide note believed to have been written by the deceased was recovered from the scene.

Police processed the scene and the body was moved to Kangundo Level 4 hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Police are yet to disclose details of the suicide note.

It is suspected the intern ended his own life using an electric cable.

He lived alone in the house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.