Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Two chiefs from Mathira Constituency have accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of urging them to quit their jobs for supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

The two chiefs – George Mukabi, Dadson Ithiru, and assistant chief Burton Chiuma – claimed the DP called them on Monday night and allegedly told them “It’s payback time”.

Phone records show that Gachagua called them between 8.00 pm and 9.30 pm.

The chiefs said they are living in fear of losing their jobs following the calls from the second in command.

“It was around 9.20 pm when I received a call and being a resident of Mathira and having served the DP when he was the area MP, I still retain his contact.

“At first, I panicked and was a bit apprehensive because it is a very rare call and I didn’t know what he was up to,” one of the chiefs said.

He went on: “When I finally picked up the call, it was a familiar voice of his Excellency the deputy president. He started by informing me that he had information that I was among those who were supporting Azimio during the elections. The call was short, and he ended by asking me how many years are left before I retire…”

“He informed me that in the meantime, I should be looking for something else to do because I will be going home. I could not start arguing with such a senior person. However, I tried to explain myself, but he could hear none of it” he said.

However, the chiefs said they have not received any official communication regarding their fate but have informed Mathira East deputy county commissioner Mr. Peter Gicheha about the development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST