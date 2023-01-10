Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has unreservedly attacked the LGTBQ community following the gruesome murder of Edwin Chiloba.

In a video, the UDA MP claimed that Edwin Chiloba was killed because of his bad manners by the virtue of being gay.

The visibly disgusted Sudi termed gays as satanic and urged young people to embrace African culture and shun Western stupidity.

“Hii maneno imekuja ati kijana moja anapendana na kijana mwengine, si hii ni ushetani. Nilikua naona kwa social media gays na lesbians walikua wanajaribu kuleta conversation ati walionea huyo jamaa (Edwin Chiloba) kwa sababu ni gay, stupid. Tunakemea,” Oscar Sudi.

“Ukifuatilia vizuri unaskia aliuliwa kwa sababu alikua na boyfriend wawili nay eye ni mwanaume, sasa kwa ile kudouble deal wale wote wakashikana wakasema huyu jamaa ni mkora anatudanyanga, wakaua huyu Kijana,” he added.

“Sisi tunakemea kama viongozi, na najua makanisa zetu sote ziko against it. Kuwa gay ni tablia mbaya na sisi kama wakenya na wakristu tunakemea.”

Chiloba was discovered stuffed in a metallic box on Wednesday, January 4 in Kipkenyo, Eldoret Town.

Jackton Odhiambo, the prime suspect in the case has confessed to the police of committing the murder after finding out that Chiloba had another partner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.