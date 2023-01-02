Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – A Kenyan lady who was based in Saudi Arabia was reportedly killed by her friends during a house party on New Year’s Eve.

The deceased lady, identified as Sharon Shazz, was popular on TikTok, where she used to post videos dancing.

They held a house party on Saturday to usher in the New Year, where she collapsed and died after her drink was allegedly spiked.

Sharon was always full of life.

Watch her TikTok videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.