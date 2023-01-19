Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – The identity of the lady who drowned and died after a Nissan X-trail plunged into a dam in Juja on Monday night has been unveiled.

The deceased lady is in her early twenties and was pursuing her education at NIBS College, Juja Campus.

While her parents thought she was busy in school studying, she was dating a married man.

She died alongside her lover Tirus Maina, a 43-year-old businessman.

Maina had lied to his wife that he was in a business meeting in Juja on the fateful day he died.

Little did she know that he was entertaining his side chick at Titanic dam in Juja.

It is alleged that Maina and his side chick were exchanging fluids in the ill-fated vehicle when the accident occurred.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.