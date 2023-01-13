Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has called out her ex-husband Ben Pol after he claimed that he didn’t enjoy their marriage and was there for the gram.

Speaking in an interview with Mildred Ayo of Ayo TV, the celebrated Bongo singer said that their relationship was more about showing off online than enjoying the real benefits of marriage.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t be a liar, I didn’t really enjoy the marriage,” he said.

Anerlisa has hit back at Ben Pol following his remarks and dared him to share the messages he has been sending her from December 25th last year to 4th January 2023.

She alleged that he has been simping in her inbox.

“Kama wewe ni mwanaume, I dare you to share what you have been sending me since December 25th to 4th January 2023,” she said.

Anerlisa further accused Ben Pol of taking her silence for weakness.

“Naona umenizoea and you’ve taken my silence for weakness…why are you always making me look bad and yet undercover, you send me messages different from what you talk?” she added.

Ben Pol dated Anerlisa for years before they decided to formalise their relationship through a wedding held in May 2020.

The marriage however could not survive a year since they parted ways in February 2021.

