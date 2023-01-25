Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto‘s government over how he is executing his roles in the expansive and crucial ministry.

The 67-year-old former administrator is literally letting the Kenyan education system go to the dogs over how he is handling Form One admission countrywide.

Unlike during the days of his predecessor, the late professor George Magoha, when schools were under strict guidelines on how to conduct Form One admission, Machogu has allowed cartels in the name of principals and school boards to make millions of shillings during the exercise.

For example, in Njiiri School in Murang’a county, the headmaster and school board (many are cartels living in upmarket suburbs in Nairobi )are making millions during this form one selection period.

A parent who requested anonymity narrated to The Kenyan DAILY POST how Njiiri School Principal is demanding Sh 380,000 to admit a student through the backdoor.

This is a big embarrassment to the school which was once an academic giant in the league of Mangu, Lenana, and Alliance schools.

In the 1990s, the school was an academic powerhouse where students performed exemplary but now the school is a shadow of its former self due to mismanagement, corruption, bureaucracy and greed.

