Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Professor Richard Nyabera, the younger brother to immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, had not built his own home in the village, despite living in the United States (US) for years.

Prof. Richard had a good career in the US but he chose not to build his own home in the village.

He only had a tiny Simba that he was built for by his parents many decades ago.

It is reported that before his elder brother Prof. George Magoha died, he had built him a new home where he was buried, which is against the Luo traditions.

Luo traditions stipulate that a man must build his own home in the village with the help of his wife but not his brother.

A section of elders feels that it was wrong to bury Richard in a new home that he didn’t build.

He should have been buried next to his parents’ home since it was still intact.

“Richard was to be buried next to his parents at their home since he had not established his own home” James Riaga, the Chairman of the Siaya Council of Elders said.

