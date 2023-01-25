Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – A randy man has been exposed on social media after he was filmed doing the unthinkable to women while buying school uniforms for his kids.

The shameless pervert was groping his manhood on women’s derrieres and satisfying his sexual thirst using his hands.

The incident took place at a popular shop along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City.

A concerned shopper who witnessed the shameful incident shared the video Tiktok, sparking reactions among the users.

Most users condemned the man’s behaviours and commended the person who recorded the video and shared it online to create awareness.

“Why can’t people confront such men? Once you have evidence, confront them and let everyone know,’’ a lady commented on the video.

Another lady revealed that she once encountered the same man doing the same thing when she was working at a restaurant in Nakuru

“I remember I used to work in a restaurant and this guy came daily around 5 o’clock to do this. One day I saw him and it was drama,” she said.

Watch the video and reactions from Tiktok users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.