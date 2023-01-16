Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Shakira has sparked a family feud by placing a witch doll on her balcony at her Barcelona home, facing opposite the house of her ex’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

This comes days after the Columbian singer, 45, released a diss track aimed at her ex-husband Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Sources say that neighbours could hear the singer “blasting” her latest song, “Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53,” which many fans are calling a diss track over lyrics that appear to be taking subtle shots at Pique and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In one part of the track, she sings, “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” seemingly referring to Marti, who reportedly began dating Pique at the age of 22.

Shakira continues to sing, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury.” While the Colombian hitmaker was said to have shared a healthy relationship with Bernabeu, that’s all said to have changed after the couple’s split. One fan took to Twitter to react to Shakira putting a witch doll on her balcony, writing, “I cba with celebrity gossip but when I tell you that I’m LIVING for this Shakira-Pique smoke…”

Gerard Pique later hit back at Shakira’s diss track by arriving at training in Twingo after Shakira sang that he swapped “a Ferrari for a Twingo”.

Shakira, 45, separated from Pique in 2022 after they were together for 10 years, with reports of infidelity on his part. They have two children: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.