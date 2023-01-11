Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Geoffery Kiragu, the mastermind of the Ksh 1 billion Lesedi Developers land scam used popular celebrities, social media influencers and beautiful marketing ladies to lure investors into buying non-existent land.

A beautiful lady identified as Miss Kyalo, who is a digital marketer, is one of the pretty ladies hired by Kiragu to lure buyers.

There are several videos of Miss Kyalo advertising the sham company.

Kyalo was also used to market Rama Homes scam where gullible Kenyans lost billions.

Her beauty and soft voice is perfect for marketing, the main reason why scammers hire her when running pyramid schemes.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.