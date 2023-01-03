Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has invited all cabinet secretaries (CSs), Principal Secretaries (PSs), and advisors to a meeting in Nyeri County.

The meeting was confirmed by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

According to Hussein, the meeting will be decisive as it will chart the way forward on how the executive will undertake its mandate in 2023.

“The retreat will run from January 5 to 8 and will crystallize the implementation programme of the administration’s Plan for the Year 2023,” read a statement from Mohamed.

Ruto will chair the meeting whose main agenda is to adopt the government’s economic transformation plan, discuss key events of the year and accelerate the completion of key projects.

Presidential Communication Service Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam stated that the meeting would bring members of the executive in harmony with the government’s vision for the year.

An insider revealed to the media that CSs would be put on task to explain the measures they would take to ensure they deliver in their respective ministries that focus on the administration’s priority areas.

Notably, attendees of the meeting will be expected to be seated by 7 am and the daily meetings will run till 5 pm.

On January 1, Ruto announced that his government would focus on propelling economic growth and self-reliance while lowering the country’s debt burden.

He allayed fears that the cost of living will go up following the withdrawal of subsidies assuring that his administration was alive to the plight of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.