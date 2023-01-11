Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – North Mugirango Member of Parliament Josh Nyamoko has accused senior security officers of protecting a nurse who killed a teacher in Nyamira County.

Ezekiel Nkeere, who was a primary school teacher was killed by a nurse employed by the Nyamira county government.

The nurse has been on the run and the police are yet to arrest her.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Nyamoko questioned why in the recent cases of baby Sagini and the murder of LGBTQ activist and fashion model Edwin Chiloba, suspects were arrested on short notice but in the murder of the Nyamira teacher, the suspects have taken long to be apprehended.

“We saw how swiftly police acted in the case of Baby Sagini and the recent murder case of Chiloba. Suspects have been arrested and charged. Why is it so difficult to arrest the nurse?” the MP asked.

The lawmaker said he will move to the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki’s office, and report the security officers who he claimed had been protecting the nurse.

“I am aware of some dealings by some senior security agents connected to the family of the suspect. They are keen to defeat justice. But we shall not rest until the culprits are arrested and charged,” the MP said.

