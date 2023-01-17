Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi has attributed the uncertainty rocking the government’s roll-out of the competency-based curriculum (CBC) to the last-minute decision to have Junior Secondary Schools domiciled in existing primary schools.

According to him, the previous administration had envisaged and planned for a transition of grade six graduates to Secondary Schools.

He noted that plans to upgrade the systems in secondary schools had already commenced in anticipation of the Grade 7 learners in 2023.

“The government is facing a big challenge because, in the last financial year, it injected money for classrooms and other facilities in the secondary schools but the plan changed to Junior Schools to be hosted in Primary Schools,” he stated during an interview with Citizen TV.

Whilst maintaining that the CBC is relevant to the requirements of Kenyans, the Meru Senator implored the national government to commit more funds to primary schools in aid of the preparations.

Murungi’s statements came at a time when the fate of learners, in a section of public schools, lies in uncertainty after reports indicated that a chunk of public Primary Schools was not prepared for the transition.

The government of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had made steps in the actualization of CBC with the erection of facilities and requisite infrastructure in Secondary Schools.

However, the dawn of President Ruto’s regime altered the trajectory of the preparations made after the task force on education advised that grades seven and eight would be domiciled in the existing primary schools instead.

