Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has revealed that foreign countries in the country are pressurizing President William Ruto to introduce Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in the country

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Kaluma, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates and other foreign bigwigs are forcing Ruto to kill Kenyans by introducing GMOs.

Kaluma said GMOs will destroy Kenya’s arable land and in the coming years Kenya will be unable to feed its citizens due to the effects of GMOs.

He also said GMO food will cause cancer to many Kenyans.

“The GMO debate is beyond “matiti” your excellency. We’re in the tropics with maximum rainfall and arable soil. We can produce enough natural food for our people and for sale, with necessary government support. Let’s empower our people, not foreign businessmen,” Kaluma said

“Let’s not go for denatured GMO foodstuffs produced by scientists in countries not favored by good weather. Genetically Modified Organism risks denaturing the cells of those who consume them, exposing them to abnormal cell multiplication/cancer and other diseases,” Kaluma added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST