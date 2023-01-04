Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – There was drama after a middle-aged man tried to commit suicide along a busy road in broad daylight.

In the video shared by NTV Uganda journalist Patrick Mukasa on Twitter, the seemingly depressed young man is seen lying in the middle of a busy road, hoping the drivers will run over him and eventually end his life

This led to a traffic snarl up as drivers avoided running over him.

Business almost came to a standstill as onlookers gathered to witness the dramatic incident and begged him not to end his life.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as the distressed man continued lying along the road.

A lorry driver almost ran over him but luckily, a police officer, who was among the onlookers, whisked him away and gave him some beatings before arresting him.

The video has sparked different reactions after it was shared by the popular journalist.

A section of Netizens feel that the police officer should not have beaten the victim, adding that the best way was to rescue him and take him to a mental facility instead of arresting him.

‘’They don’t understand that it’s a psychological issue that needs therapy, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is in jail right now,’’ a Twitter user wrote.

‘’Was the beating necessary’’ another Twitter user posed.

‘’He needs counseling & help. Trace him & find ways of talking to him’’ another user penned his thoughts.

Attempted suicide is punishable by law in Uganda.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.