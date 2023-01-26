Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Details have emerged regarding retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first reaction after he realized that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had lost to his then Deputy, William Ruto, during the 2022 election.

In an exclusive interview, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni disclosed that immediately Uhuru realized that his scheme against Ruto had failed, he called Azimio la Umoja leaders into a meeting.

Kioni revealed that Uhuru made clear his intention to oversee a peaceful handover to Ruto despite his firm stance in supporting Raila in the polls.

According to Kioni, the former President had vowed to ensure that the outcome of the much-polarising poll process would not culminate in bloodshed.

At a time when the nation was highly anticipative, Kioni revealed that the former President chose to follow the rule of law despite the reservations raised by his coalition against the transparency of the polls.

“Of course, he had his preferred candidate but even when the preferred candidate was not announced by IEBC or the Supreme Court, the first thing he did was to call us and tell us that we will still hand over power,” Kioni stated.

“What goes through the mind of a President is unknown to us because we have never been (presidents) but you could imagine because our engagements with him were always that he did not want a single drop of blood because of this election. So, whatever it will take, we must do it,” he added.

Whilst admitting that the handover did not imply that the opposing faction had accepted defeat, Kioni noted that his party is proud of having led a peaceful transition of power.

He added that the President was aware of plans to ridicule and heckle him at the Kasarani Stadium but still maintained that he would show up to honour his obligation.

“He actually confirmed that he would go to Kasarani. He knew that they would insult him and heckle but he was determined to do the right thing,” he stated.

A section of Azimio had cast their doubts about his role in the election, with some blaming him for the loss in Raila’s fifth stab at the presidency.

