Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A video of a Chinese man harassing a lady at a Casino in one of the leafy Nairobi suburbs has caused an uproar on social media.

In the video, the lady is seen busy doing her work when the racist man picks up card games and smacks them on her face.

Bouncers quickly intervene and restrain him before throwing him out.

Netizens have showered praises on the lady for remaining calm even after the Chinese man attempted to assault her and urged law enforcers to intervene and arrest him.

Watch the CCTV footage.

