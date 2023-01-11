Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – A rogue motorist fuelled his car at Petrocity along Mombasa Road and drove off without paying.

He had removed the front number plate to conceal his identity but CCTV cameras still captured the plates, thus exposing him badly.

The petrol station attendant tried to run after him in vain.

The fuel was worth Ksh 7,567.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.