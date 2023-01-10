Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – A rogue motorist who was driving a Toyota Landcruiser V8 has been exposed on social media after he fuelled at Shell petrol station in Thika and drove off without paying.

The petrol station attendant who was on duty has been calling him since 25th December last year but he doesn’t pick up the calls.

He drove off without paying fuel worth Ksh 10,000.

Below is a post on social media exposing the rogue motorist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.