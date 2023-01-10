Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – An unidentified Kenyan lady is trending after she recorded herself revenging against her cheating boyfriend.

The aggrieved lady went berserk and soaked all her boyfriend’s clothes in the water and destroyed his expensive gaming gadgets, besides burning his crucial documents among them his passport.

In the trending video, the seemingly infuriated lady is heard ranting that she pays most of the bills yet her boyfriend dares to cheat on her.

“Go and tell those ladies who you are cheating on me with to wash your clothes,” she rants in the video and warns her boyfriend that he messed up with the wrong person.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions after it went viral, with most people condemning her actions.

“Yes you are hurt but this isn’t the way. If he chooses to sue you, regrets will be your best friend. Just walk away. Stop these GBV traits. Even men, if your partner does something wrong to you and y’all can’t talk amicably, please no need for violence just go your way. Life still has so much to offer. So sad,’’ a social media wrote.

“I hate to break it to her but she will attract another guy similar to him; same script different cast. Love yourself dear Grace and you won’t have to ever deal with such. Also, this wasn’t worth it,’’ another social media user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.