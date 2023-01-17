Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – President William Ruto on Monday, January 16, condemned the bombing of a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The attack on the church in North Kivu happened on Sunday, January 15, killing 10 people and leaving 39 others injured.

In his statement, the President noted that he was impressed by the DRC forces for taking quick action and arresting the suspects.

“I have learned with deep sorrow of the terrorist attack on the 8th CEPAC Lubiriha Church during the Baptism ceremony on Sunday, January 14th, that led to deaths and injury of innocent civilians.”

“Kenya condemns this horrific crime and applauds DRC forces for their prompt action which resulted in the arrest of suspected terrorists,” Ruto stated on Twitter.

The Head of state noted that the attack was a reminder that terrorism was still a threat to peace and security across the world.

Moreover, Ruto called on nations to work together, adding that terrorism was a problem that could be solved if different countries worked collectively.

“The threat underscores the imperative to strengthen the resolve of our nations – individually and collectively.

“I wish those who have been injured a quick recovery and pray for the souls of those who have died,” Ruto expressed remorse.

Congolese Military Spokesman Antony Mualushayi revealed that following investigations at the scene of the tragedy, a Kenyan was arrested for having links to the planning of the attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The ADF has been accused of heinous crimes against Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda.

According to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), the attack was an act of “retaliation for the losses these terrorists had suffered in several battlefields against the FARDC.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.