Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni revealed intricate details of how the three dissenting former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners were compelled to deliver their resignation letters at the State House gate personally.

In an exclusive interview, Kioni alleged the resignation letters of former IEBC vice-chair Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi could not be accepted electronically hence the alternative delivery method.

According to Kioni, the three reached out to him, lamenting their plight.

“I sympathise with these commissioners. From day one, the Executive decided to kick them out. They called and told me that it is difficult for them as they were told to write their resignation letters, but they were not received. They had to take them to State House as nobody else received the letters.”

“Can you imagine yourself taking a letter to State House, and that’s when it’s picked? They were mistreated completely?” Kioni complained.

The secretary-general also claimed that the trio were forced to resign after they were frustrated.

He further claimed that the tribunal, led by Court of Appeal judge Aggrey Muchelule, had a hidden vendetta against the quartet, Irine Masit included.

“If you look at Cherera, whom I met after this debacle, she is not the one you see on camera. She’s a young lady who is passionate about serving the country.

“You’re not going to find her with a bag of millions from which she can pay her lawyers. Some of us, when we are faced with such tribulations, quickly fold and choose to focus on our family,” Kioni highlighted.

At the same time, Kioni claimed that the Cherera Four were allegedly kept busy with international duties while a scheme to manipulate the August 9 General Election was underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.