Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has revealed the tough demands that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had secretly made to President William Ruto for there to be a handshake.

During an interview, Ngunjiri revealed that Raila had demanded an equal share in the government should Ruto agree to a handshake arrangement.

“A lot of decisions have been made, and even a meeting was arranged with Raila who demanded that the country be shared equally, a half for him and a half for Ruto,” the former lawmaker stated.

Ngunjiri further added that the former Prime Minister asked to be given his own ministers to serve under him.

“He wants to be given some Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries but Ruto feels he cannot share what he has because he won legally while Raila lost,” he continued.

The former MP noted that Ruto was always willing to come to a consensus with Raila, but is cautious of Baba’s history of ruining parties.

“I usually hold conversations with Ruto and sometimes he wants to have a seat down with Raila but he tells me, if we bring him to the government, he will destroy it.”

Remember when he was part of Kanu, he almost killed it. Look at what he did in the previous regime of Uhuru Kenyatta, history betrays him,” Ngunjiri added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST