Monday, 09 January 2023 – Nairobi-based photographer Jackton Odhiambo appeared in court on Monday where he was charged with murdering his male lover and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

Odhiambo begged the court to release him on bond, claiming he wants to work to be able to support his family.

He said his family will be unable to survive if he remains in custody.

However, the court declined his request.

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo granted the police some 21 days to hold the suspects to facilitate the completion of investigations.

Odhiambo is among the five suspects arrested in connection to the murder.

Among the five are three minors.

Eldoret South DCI boss Stephen Mumba had made an application requesting the court to allow the police to detain the suspects to enable them to conclude the probe.

“We need 21 days to complete investigations because a postmortem exercise is yet to be done,” Mumba said.

