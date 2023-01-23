Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 23 January 2023 – A consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks has been impounded by detectives following an ongoing operation on high-level tax evasion schemes by traders dealing in alcoholic products.

Over 300 cartons containing thousands of bottles of counterfeited spirits destined for the local market were recovered, following the meticulous operation conducted by DCI sleuths and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The counterfeited drinks whose safety to consumers could not be immediately ascertained were packaged in branded bottles that are popular with the youth including, Kane Extra, King Vodka, Nest Vodka, Hunters Vodka, Chrome Vodka, Blue Ice Vodka, Konyagi, Triple Ace, Hunters Vodka, K.C Vodka, Kibao among others.

Earlier, the detectives acting on intelligence had raided a residential property at Mugi Court in Makongeni Thika Sub-County, where empty bottles of different brands, hundreds of liters of ethanol, and the illegal consignment was confiscated.

KRA officers accompanying our officers during the operation also confirmed that the seized drinks had counterfeited revenue stamps affixed to them.

The recovery comes days after the detectives arrested suspects engaged in the printing of fake KRA stamps including those from neighboring countries of Uganda and Tanzania.

The ongoing operation follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised new ways of evading taxation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.