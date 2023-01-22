Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – A group of singers drawn from different choirs who entertained Kenyans during the August 2022 General Election at Bomas of Kenya, popularly known as the Bomas Choirs, have come to reveal how they literally saved the country from burning during the August elections.

Speaking for the first time since the elections, choir members, led by Victor Onyango, a lead singer in one of the choirs at Bomas, acknowledged that without them, things would have ended badly for Kenya.

He recounted the tension that engulfed Bomas of Kenya amid a delayed announcement of the presidential results by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

According to Onyango, Chebukati urged them to keep singing to ease the tension, even as the situation threatened to get out of control when William Ruto was declared the winner of the race.

His sentiments were echoed by Chrisphine Ochieng, a member of the Bomas of Kenya choir.

Ochieng noted that he has been an active singer for six years now, but the Bomas experience was a highlight of his career because the country was literally boiling as people were anxiously waiting for the result and they had to bring the temperatures down with their patriotic songs.

“It was a great experience to get to sing to Kenyans during a very crucial moment of our country’s history. Those who planned it understand well what our country needs,” Ochieng said.

The choir spent close to a week at Bomas, singing patriotic songs that eased tensions among Kenyans, with many expressing delight at their presence.

At Bomas, five different choirs from Kenya and one from Tanzania came together to entertain the country.

The five were drawn from Safari Voices, NHIF, Ninga Melodies, Wazalendo Choir and Muungano Choir.

