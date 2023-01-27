Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – A Kenyan man called Daniel was busy drinking Gilbeys during a work-related zoom meeting with foreigners, unaware he was being captured on camera.

He accidentally exposed a bottle of Gilbeys as he poured a tot into a glass as the meeting progressed, forcing his colleagues to alert him.

”Oh My God, please call Daniel.” one of his female colleagues was heard saying in the background as she tried to save him from the embarrassment.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.