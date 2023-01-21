Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – President William Ruto pledged to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kisumu County during his recent tour of Nyanza, which is perceived as the political bedroom of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by Nyando MP Jared Okello who disclosed that the deal is as good as done.

Speaking during an interview, Okello stated that the President assured them that he would seek Ksh4 billion for the project.

According to Okello, Ruto explained that the extension will be beneficial to the operation of the Kisumu Port which was revived by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza government was also intending to revitalize the railway network to neighboring countries.

“On the matter of the port, the President actually told us that it was not beneficial as it was, given that the goods left for neighbouring countries from Mombasa Port yet the SGR ended in Naivasha.”

“He stated that there was Ksh4 billion he was looking for the extension of the SGR so that some of the cargo can be transported using rail,” he stated.

Further, he expressed that the leaders called on the President to continue with some of the projects that were initiated by Uhuru during his second term.

Okello indicated that some of the promises of the President had started to take effect days after he left the lakeside region.

“MV Uhuru I was already completed and he brought money for the completion of MV Uhuru II which is being built by the military,” he stated.

Furthermore, the legislator added that Ruto had already begun talks with other countries that had expressed interest in their ships being made in Kisumu.

