Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Molu Boya and Abdi Guliye are expected to retire today after being at the helm of the commission for six years.

Chebukati will take home Sh 12.4 million, while the two commissioners will get Sh 10.30 million.

This is in line with the provisions of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) concerning gratuity and pension.

This is small money compared to what Chebukati was promised by the ‘deep state’ to subvert the will of the Kenyan people during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

According to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the deep state had promised Chebukati Sh 1 billion to rig rigs the election and announce former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the winner of the hotly contested election.

However, Chebukati turned down the offer and instead announced President William Ruto as the winner of the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.