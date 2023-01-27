Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – The eulogy of the late businessman Titus Maina who died after his Nissan X-Trail plunged into Titanic Dam in Juja while in the company of his 22-year-old girlfriend, has surfaced online and elicited mixed reactions.

Maina was married but his wife was not recognized in the eulogy.

Not even his kids were mentioned in the short eulogy that looks like a synopsis.

Netizens took to social media to raise questions, with some wondering whether Maina’s family is planning to disinherit his wife.

“The wife should be scared of this eulogy. I foresee a family disagreement,” a social media user wrote.

Another social media user wondered whether Maina had introduced his wife to the family.

“Has the ‘Goat wife’ ever been introduced to the family? That is the big question,’’ wrote the user.

Maina was buried at his village home in Nyeri County on Friday.

See his eulogy below.

