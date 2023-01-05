Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how President William Ruto thwarted the deep state’s plan of rigging the August 9th Presidential election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

According to impeccable sources, the deep state members led by former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, former Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, former Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, were planning to abduct Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati and force him to declare Raila Odinga as the winner of the hotly contested presidential election.

However, when Ruto learned of the plan from his agents in the National Intelligence Service (NIS), he acted quickly by donating his bodyguards to Chebukati.

He said at the Bomas of Kenya, a Subaru car was waiting to abduct Chebukati but Ruto’s bodyguards acted fast and protected Chebukati who later announced Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya!

The Kenyan DAILY POST