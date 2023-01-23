Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu predicted doom for the Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni after all elected MPs from his party met President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at State House, Nairobi, today, where they struck a working relationship with the Head of State.

Kioni has been leading an onslaught against the ruling government, saying they will not allow Ruto to steal their souls after stealing their dignity in the last general election.

Recently, Kioni castigated the ruling government claiming that they stole the August 9, 2022, elections.

However, while commenting on the matter, Ngunjiri questioned who the Jubilee SG was speaking for now that all his MPs met the president.

“So, who’s my brother and our SG Kioni speaking on behalf of?” he questioned.

The meeting at State House came on the very day Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has scheduled a mega rally at Kamukunji grounds.

Kioni was among the leaders who announced the Kamukunji rally.

MPs who attended the Ruto meeting are David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her EALA counterpart Kanini Kega were also present.

Others who were also there are MPs Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), and Joseph Githuku (Lamu).

The latest meeting has raised serious doubts about whether Jubilee MPs will remain loyal to Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.