Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his stand on Raila Odinga’s declaration of not recognizing William Ruto as president during the Kamukunji rally on Monday.

Speaking during an interview, Uhuru, through Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, maintained his position of Raila being his leader of choice despite handing over power to Ruto.

However, Kioni clarified that the Azimio chairman’s role in the party’s politics was minimal.

“Uhuru made it public that he would hand over power, but Raila was his leader of choice, and he cannot undo the handing over because he does not want to stain his hands.”

“When we continue pushing for what we believe in as Azimio, the party leader is Raila Odinga and the activities of the party are dictated more by the party leader and the secretary-general,” Kioni stated.

According to Kioni, Raila was not mandated to consult anyone on decisions he made but only debrief constituent parties.

Right before his Kamukunji Rally, Raila met leaders of the Azimio Coalition who backed his message.

“On January 23, when he got to the airport, we wanted a quick discussion to find out what he was up to and most of our messages resonated with his thoughts,” he disclosed.

However, he dismissed claims of attempts to remove Ruto from office unconstitutionally.

He reiterated that Uhuru could not reverse the peaceful handover of power, nor did he want blood on his hands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.