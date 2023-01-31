Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has declared full-blown war against individuals and businesses that have been evading paying taxes.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, the visibly miffed Ruto assured the country that everyone will pay tax without any exemption.

According to Ruto, some powerful people have been using their positions, influence, and power to deliberately evade paying taxes when Mama mboga are dutifully and religiously paying what belongs to Caesar.

And did you know that there exists a law that exempted the Kenyatta and Moi families from paying tax on inherited land?

According to the Estate Duty Act Cap 483 of 1963, whenever any person dies after the commencement of this Act, a tax known as estate duty shall, save as is hereinafter provided, be levied and paid on;

(a) all property of which the deceased was at the time of his death competent to dispose;

(b) all property in which the deceased or any other person had an interest ceasing upon the death of the deceased;

However, under section 7(3), it states that;

This section shall not apply to His Excellency Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, nor to His Excellency Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

The selective law has left many wondering why the late Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi had a law gazetted exempting them from paying estate inheritance tax.

It is on this premise that Ruto has vowed to scrap the punitive law and make Uhuru Kenyatta and Gideon Moi pay their taxes whether they like it or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.