Saturday, January 7, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be a man on a mission, going by how he punished Cabinet Secretaries who were accompanied by their Personal Assistants and staff during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance retreat at Mt Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki.

As per tradition, every CS in Kenya has a PA and staff to help carry out their duties.

But Ruto, who appeared angry, reprimanded Cabinet Secretaries who were accompanied by PAs and Staff.

He ordered them to personally foot the bills of their PAs and staff using their own money and warned of consequences should they repeat that.

“Why do you have to be accompanied by your PAs and other staff in this meeting?” Ruto asked.

Ruto further made clear his intentions to wipe out laxity in his government – warning that he expected a departure from the previous government’s style of ruling.

In particular, Ruto ordered Cabinet Secretaries to attend to files on their desks daily to avoid backlogs that have, over time, become the face of government offices.

“Do not hold the government at ransom. When files are sent to your desk, clear them. Each one of us must clear our desks once a day,” he directed.

Additionally, the Head of State reiterated that his administration should reflect the spirit of “bottom-up” in service delivery by eliminating bureaucracy at all government offices.

Ruto further urged the Cabinet to be loyal to the Oath of Office they took and the promises made to the electorate during the campaigns.

“The interests of the people of Kenya come first. The people without ties, some without shoes, some cannot be allowed beyond the watchman, they cannot afford to hire a lawyer, those are our bosses. They are our employers, we are their servants and we are their advocates,” the head of state said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.