Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – Renowned political strategist and communication specialist, Pauline Njoroge, has reacted to a move by President William Ruto to transfer the Coordination of National Government from the Interior Ministry to the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

In an Executive Order on Sunday, Ruto said the aim of transferring functions from the Prof Kithure Kindiki-led Ministry to Musalia Mudavadi’s is to improve service delivery.

Reacting to the move, Njoroge, who is a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, said the move undermines Kindiki’s office and now the powers are with Mudavadi, who she termed as the ‘son of Mulembe.

This is what Pauline Njoroge wrote on her Facebook page.

“Poor Kindiki. From Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to Ministry of Interior and National Administration. The Coordination part now moves to Mulembe’s son. Congratulations to the new”mtu ya mkono ya rais”, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

This is the guy we will be seeing in our neighborhood inspecting government projects around the country. He is also the guy who will be engaging with MPs on the government’s legislative agenda including Ruto’s constitutional amendments proposal.

Meanwhile, our Nyeri son will be confined in boardrooms overseeing coffee reforms as Mulembe’s son oversees government delivery. Na hiyo ni maendeleo.

But in all honesty, between Musalia and Riggy G, I would pick Musalia any day. He is very sober,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.