Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has told off a Kenyan who was complaining of high electricity prices

The Kenyan, identified as Kelvin Nesh, had taken to social media to petition elected leaders to help Kenyans who are currently feeling the pain of high electricity costs.

Nash narrated that for every Sh 1,000 paid for power tokens, more than half goes to taxes with only Sh 479.32 being apportioned for tokens.

Nesh said elected leaders do not feel the pain Kenyans are feeling as they have allowances.

He tagged Senators Oburu Oginga, Boni Khalwale(Kakamega), Edwin Sifuna(Nairobi) and Ledama Olekina(Narok).

“Can these people look into this, mzigo nimzito tayari. (burden is heavy already) KSh 1,000/- you get tokens worth KSh 479.32 more than 50% goes to taxes.

“But you don’t know the pain. You guys have allowances, but we don’t,” Nesh wrote

However, in a rejoinder, Dr. Oburu wondered why Nesh was lamenting about the high cost of electricity when the chief hustler (President William Ruto) was in charge.

Oburu recalled how Kenyans used to blame his brother, Raila Odinga for the high cost of power during Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“But you people said it was Raila Odinga who was making electricity costs go higher for hustlers. Chief hustler is in charge of what happened,” Oburu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST