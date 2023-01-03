Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has refuted claims that President William Ruto has halted the Linda Mama programme that was initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cover maternity for women with lower incomes.

This follows reports that Ruto was halting the programme, with a section of Kenyans demanding an alternative.

Some outlined that Uhuru’s legacy project helped reduce the rate of child mortality in Kenya.

However, in a statement yesterday, NHIF stated that the programme was still ongoing, with millions of expectant mothers benefitting from the coverage.

NHIF assured that all mothers would benefit from the programme in all the selected hospitals across the country.

“We wish to assure the public that the cover is active as mothers continue to benefit massively.”

“So far, over 6 million mothers have benefited from the cover since its inception in 2017,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, Kenyans were urged to desist from spreading false information on social media even as NHIF explained the importance of the programme launched in 2017.

“The programme ensures mothers do not struggle with paying medical bills during pregnancy and childbirth and encourages them to seek the services of a qualified birth attendant.”

“Expectant mothers access a one-year cover that caters for four antenatal visits, normal or cesarean section delivery, three postnatal care visits and vaccines for the child,” NHIF stated in part.

Another benefit the programme guaranteed was the coverage of various conditions and complications incurred during pregnancy.

Linda Mama also offered inpatient and outpatient services for expectant mothers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.