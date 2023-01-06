Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Murdered model and LGBT activist Edwin Chiloba was living in fear after he was attacked by unknown people last year in July.

He posted horrific photos showing the injuries he sustained after the brutal attack and later deleted them.

He was reportedly attacked because of his orientation and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content.

It is not clear whether he reported the brutal attack to the police.

It is also not clear whether the people who attacked him in July are behind his brutal murder.

LGBT activist Denis Nzioka higlighlighted Chiloba’s last year’s brutal attack after tragic news of his macabre murder emerged.

“In early July 2022, Edwin Chiloba posted these horrific photos on his Instagram (that were later deleted), after he was attacked and assaulted ostensibly because of who he was and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content. Today, he is no more because of the same,” Nzioka wrote.

Chiloba was murdered and his body dumped along Kipenyo-Kaptinga Road in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.