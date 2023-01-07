Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi on Friday embarrassed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in front of his boss President William Ruto.

The incident happened at Mt Kenya Safari Club where Ruto had summoned all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries for a retreat.

Mudavadi, while speaking during the retreat, undermined Gachagua saying that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is led by President William Ruto and not the Deputy President.

“Hii serikali sio ya Gachagua,serikali ni ya William Ruto!,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi also warned Cabinet and Principal Secretaries against engaging in corruption activities saying corruption is a major obstacle in Kenya’s development.

“Remember we serve in trust and we must earn the trust of citizens by honest, diligent and patriotic work. Remember, you are from the most senior ranks of the Executive. This makes you the highest-ranked ambassadors of Government,” Mudavadi said.

“You must be the first to be inspired so that you can, in turn, inspire Kenyans to also be honest, diligent and patriotic,” he pleaded, adding that “greed for material wealth in government drives us into corruption and prevents us from realizing our full potential as a people and as a nation,” Mudavadi added.

