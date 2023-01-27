Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – A foreign vlogger was robbed of her expensive phone by a middle-aged man suspected to be a thug as she was busy filming in Gikomba market.

In the video, the pretty vlogger is seen being accosted by a group of young men in the overcrowded market.

They follow her even as she tries to plead with them to give her space.

One of the stubborn men keeps following her and begging for her phone number.

She turns down his request but he keeps on pestering her.

Little did she know that he was targeting her phone.

He managed to remove her iPhone from her handbag without her knowledge.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.