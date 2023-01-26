Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been named the most handsome man in the world, according to new scientific research.

British plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva found that Page’s face was 93.65% accurate to the Golden Ratio, which measures physical perfection.

In a series of Instagram posts, the doctor said the data was compiled using “computerised mapping techniques”.

“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” he explained.

Speaking to Metro, De Silva went into more detail about why Page, who played the aloof and mysterious young suitor Simon Basset on the hit Netflix show and has been tipped to be the next 007, is the most handsome.

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes,” he said.

“He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly.

“His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”

De Silva also named MCU stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael B. Jordan the second and third most handsome men.

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles came in fourth place, ahead of footballer Jude Bellington in fifth place.

Actors Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans, George Clooney. Henry Golding and Dwayne Johnson all rounded out the top 10.

See De Silva’s top 10 most handsome men list below.

• Regé-Jean Page – 93.65%

• Chris Hemsworth – 93.53%

• Michael B. Jordan – 93.46%

• Harry Styles – 92.30%

• Jude Bellington – 92.22%

• Robert Pattinson – 92.15%

• Chris Evans – 91.90%

• George Clooney – 89.91%

• Henry Golding – 87.98%

• Dwayne Johnson – 86.07%