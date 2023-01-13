Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Saudi Arabian businessman, Mushref Al-Ghamdi, has reportedly bid $2.66m (£2.2m) for the ‘Beyond Imagination’ ticket that would allow him to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

An auction is currently being held for the ticket which is for the game between a Saudi All-Star’s XI featuring players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr , Ronaldo’s new club and PSG in Riyadh on January 19.

The auction is set to close on January 17, and Al-Ghamdi, the general manager of real estate group AqarOne, is leading the way with his lucrative offer, according to Reuters.

After watching the match, the lucky winner will get the chance to attend the winner’s ceremony and enter both dressing rooms, meaning they can meet Ronaldo and Messi. It also promises to be a special occasion, with Ronaldo in line to make his debut in Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Nassr last month.

The 37-year-old put pen to paper on a £175m-a-year deal that is due to run until 2025.