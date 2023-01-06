Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia by living together despite the country’s laws forbidding non-married couples to live together.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star joined Al-Nassr last month after his exit from Manchester United and will reportedly earn £175m a year.

He was unveiled to fans on TuesdayJanuary 3, in front of 25,000 supporters at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, to a backdrop of fireworks, flares, and strobe lighting.

Ronaldo’s family were also on the pitch at his unveiling and Spanish outlet SPORT revealed that by living with Rodriguez, the pair will be breaking Saudi law.

As Rodriguez and Ronaldo aren’t married yet, they would technically be in breach of Saudi law.

But, SPORT’s report goes on to state, that according to EFE – a Spanish news agency – due to Ronaldo’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be punished.

Quoting two separate Saudi lawyers, the legal professionals expected the relevant authorities to not become involved in Ronaldo’s situation.

One said: ‘Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.’