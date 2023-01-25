Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has said he won’t be pressured to take a second wife to please people.
He revealed this while responding to a fan who urged him not to marry a second wife.
In a conversation shared online, the social media user named Joyce Joyce Wairimu Mbuthia, tells Samidoh;
“Samidoh don’t accept to be a slave to your past. Make peace and move on. You don’t have to marry a second wife by force juu amezaa kwa kutaka ama kukutega.
“And she is not giving you peace either! You have a very mature wife and peaceful! Be content with that and build your home.”
Samidoh responded in full agreement to this view;
“Hehehe, I will never agree to take to my mother a frog to please people”.
Calls from a fan urging Samidoh not to marry Karen Nyamu have led to a dramatic response from the nominated senator.
“Hehe, ata yeye ajue kusoma the signs of the times. Gone are the days when it mattered what he says. The uhii I saw cannot be unseen,” Nyamu retorted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
