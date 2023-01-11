Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – It appears Nairobi Governor Johnson Sajaka’s apology to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is doing magic.

This is after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko changed his political tune and supported Sakaja after the apology.

Speaking yesterday, Sonko, who was opposing Sakaja since his election, called on all Nairobi residents to support the current city boss.

According to him, Sakaja made a wise decision by apologizing to Gachagua, and thus has earned his support.

“Since he has shown wisdom and some sign of respect by apologizing to the Deputy President let’s now support him to work for Nairobians,” he declared.

The former governor was responding to nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba who assured Kenyans that Sajaka’s impeachment was looming.

Speaking during an interview, Orwoba warned the governor reminding him that he was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

“So, however way he looks at it, unless he wants to come out clean and tell us he used UDA to get into office and after that, he really does not care, he must cede ground,” Orwoba noted.

While appearing in a TV interview Sakaja reiterated his respect for the Deputy President, referring to him as his elder and a senior within the Kenya Kwanza ranks.

He asked for forgiveness for all the tiff they have been having over his move to ban the matatus in the CBD.

“I respect the DP. He is older than me even politics-wise. Maybe they are instances in which we disagreed but the best way was sitting down with him rather than publicizing our disagreements,” Sakaja stated in the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.